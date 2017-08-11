Smith: Watt Not Safe Bet For DPOY

Keidel: Which Jay Cutler Will The Dolphins Get? Jay Cutler is a gifted quarterback who often seems to lack the motivation to play football. The Dolphins will likely see both sides of him.

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliot RB Suspended 6 Games By NFLElliot was accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend but the Columbus prosecutor's office declined to bring charges against Elliot in the case citing “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.” The league started investigating the case when the charges were brought against the rooky of the year.