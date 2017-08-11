Smith: Watt Not Safe Bet For DPOY

Former Houston Texan Wade Smith joins MaD Radio to talk about the new look Texans’ defense, Deshaun Watson’s performance against Carolina, the quarterback competition, and Duane Brown’s holdout.
Smith: Watt Not Safe Bet For DPOYAugust 11, 2017 9:57 AM
gettyimages_Jared WickerhamFOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 13: Shayne Graham #17 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Connor Barwin #98 and Wade Smith #74 of the Houston Texans after kicking a 55 yard field goal at the end of the second half against the New England Patriots during the 2013 AFC Divisional Playoffs game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)