Passan: Division’s Won, Not Worried Yet

Baseball columnist from Yahoo Sports Jeff Passan joins MaD Radio to talk about the Houston Astros’ failures at the trade deadline, is it time to panit for Astros fans as the team continues to struggle, and is it important to make a move for Justin Verlander?
Passan: Division’s Won, Not Worried YetAugust 11, 2017 9:39 AM
gettyimages_Bob LeveyHOUSTON, TX - JUNE 30: Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, right, and Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow chat during battting practice at Minute Maid Park on June 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)