O’Brien: In Watson, Texans Getting The Same Guy, Every Day

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) — Consistent.

It’s one of the things Bill O’Brien has repeatedly about what he wants from his quarterbacks.

Turns out, the Houston Texans head coach is getting it from rookie Deshaun Watson.

“I really have seen the same guy every single day since he’s been here,” O’Brien said on Friday after the team’s training camp practice. “He’s got a great demeanor. He’s got a great way about him. I just see the same guy every day. I don’t see a different guy. I think that’s what’s one of the things that is a good, positive trait that he has.”

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, started camp behind starting quarterback-for now-Tom Savage, who has three years experience in the NFL, and three years experience in O’Brien’s system. But he’s drawn rave reviews from coaches, players and onlookers, and dazzled in the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers: 15 of 25 for 179 yards, and a rushing touchdown.

Is this really an open quarterback competition?

Does Watson actually have a chance to win it?

That remains to be seen.

But on Friday, O’Brien said he’s come to know what to expect from Watson on a daily basis, including that Watson will be able to handle whatever they throw at him, on the practice field and in film study.