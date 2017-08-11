Kreischer: The Real Van Wilder

Stand-up comedian and Rolling Stone’s “Top Partier” Bert Kreischer joined MaD Radio to talk about being the real Van Wilder, drinking with the Russian Mob, and his drunken rants at his sisters house.
Kreischer: The Real Van WilderDrinking With The Russian Mob August 11, 2017 8:08 AM
gettyimages_Frazer HarrisonUNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Actor/comedian Bert Kreischer arrives at the Spike TV "Video Game Awards 2005" at the Gibson Amphitheater on November 18, 2005 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)