Houston Texans Sign WR Bruce Ellington

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have signed fourth-year wide receiver Bruce Ellington the team announced on Friday.
The Texans are looking at all the options they can to fill the void of Will Fuller who will miss 6-8 weeks after breaking his collarbone and having to have surgery last week at training camp.
Ellington, a small (5’9″) speedy receiver played in 26 games for the San Francisco 49ers over the 2014 and 2015 seasons but did not play in 2016 because of injuries. He caught 19 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown on 7 carries.
Ellington’s value also comes as a kick and punt returner where he averaged 25+ yards per kick return in his two seasons in San Francisco.