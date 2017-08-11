Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliot RB Suspended 6 Games By NFL

DALLAS (CBS HOUSTON) – The Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot will be suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the League’s personal conduct policy.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Elliot was accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend but the Columbus prosecutor’s office declined to bring charges against Elliot in the case citing “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.” The league started investigating the case when the charges were brought against the 2016 1st round pick.

Elliot has had other issues in the public eye, pulling down a woman’s shirt at a parade and he was involved with an incident at a bar where a man was hospitalized.

The Cowboys running back has three days to appeal the suspension.

The NFL has released a statement on the suspension.