The Best of The Triple Threat 08-10-17

August 10, 2017 6:37 PM By Rich Lord
Opening segment of the Triple Threat featuring reaction from Sean, Rich, and Ted to the Texans first pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers, and the play of Deshaun Watson.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to an article that listed the candidates for first NFL head coach to be fired this season, and where Bill O’Brien ranked on that list.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to callers about the Texans vs Panthers game, Deshaun Watson, and an article that listed Bill O’Brien among coaches on the hot seat entering 2017.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mocked them during All Due Respect. Included, Ted has some words for an annoying type of gym goer.

 

