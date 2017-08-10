The Best Of Mad Radio 8-10

Today on Mad Radio: The Deshaun Watson buzz increases, Watson and O’Brien speak on the preseason opener, breaking down every Texans unit, Francisco Liriano kind of sucks, the best Worst Take of the Week Showdown and more.

Deshaun Watson discusses his first NFL game action and Seth says that he wants to see Watson start immediately IF Bill O’Brien repeats what he has done in the past.

Mike and Seth square off in the best Worst Take of The Week Showdown ever, Mike’s Captain Obvious buzz kill and Seth goes Coach Cliche.

Bill O’Brien discusses the preseason opener and Mike and Seth discuss the current quarterback meter and who they were most impressed with Wednesday night.

Mike and Seth discuss what they saw from the Texans defense last night including the new No. 21, Robert Nelson, who had a rough night.

John Harris joins Mike and Seth to breakdown the Texans preseason opener against Carolina.

Alfred Blue, Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman all showed signs of what they can do in the preseason opener. Mike and Seth discuss this unit and how they could be used during the regular season.

Mike and Seth react to what they saw last night in the Texans preseason opener. Seth doesn’t like what he saw from Tom Savage, but also thinks that Deshaun Watson showed some of his flaws.

Mike is almost fed up with Francisco Liriano, but Seth feels sorry for the left-handed reliever despite how awful he has been as an Astro and blames Jeff Luhnow.