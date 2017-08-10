Rockets To Open Season Against Warriors, Will Play At OKC On Christmas Day

The James Harden/Chris Paul era will begin at Oracle Arena when the Rockets open the 2017-18 season against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the schedule for the league’s showcase dates on the calendar, the national TV portion of Tip-Off Week and Christmas Day, where the Rockets will also be featured.

At 7:00 in the final game of a triple-header on ABC, the Rockets will play at the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle between the top two finishers in last season’s MVP race, Harden and Russell Westbrook, and two the two biggest trade acquisitions made over the summer, Paul and Paul George. It will be the third time in the Harden era the Rockets will play on Christmas Day.

On opening night, the Rockets/Warriors matchup will follow an Eastern Conference Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Before the game, the Warriors will receive their championship rings. The game is slated to tip-off at 9:30 on TNT.

The NBA season is beginning two weeks earlier than in the past in order to give teams and players more rest throughout the season. The remainder of the schedule will be released next week.

