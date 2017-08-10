O’Brien: Texans Healthy Coming Out Of First Preseason Game

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans came out of their first preseason game mostly unscathed on the injury front. The very important players were all healthy coming out of the game. J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins and quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson all left their performances in the 27-17 loss healthy.

There were a few injuries to players like Braxton Miller and Kurtis Drummond, but head coach Bill O’Brien said on Thursday that everyone should be fine.

“I would say it was better than in years past but there’s still some bumps and bruises,” O’Brien said. “We got back late, so I’d say the final injury report is not totally done yet. I’ll have a better update for you tomorrow.”

On Miller specifically, O’Brien went to his classic line about the severity of the injury.

“I think he’s fine. Like I said, we got in late so some of those guys are in there now. But I don’t think it’s life-threatening with Braxton,” O’Brien said.

Injured linebacker Benardrick McKinney didn’t actually appear in the game, but O’Brien said he should be fine and back soon.

The game last night was also the first action for Center Nick Martin who missed all of last season when he was injured during practice last training camp. Also back on the field was Kevin Johnson who missed most of the season with a foot injury. O’Brien was happy to see them back on the field.

“Good. Nick (Martin) played probably a little more relative to Kevin (Johnson) – he played more than Kevin. Nick’s a good player. It’s good to have him back in there. It’s good to have Greg Mancz back. We’ve got some depth on the inside there. I think, Kevin, he played I think one or two series. Had some good plays, probably had some plays he wants to have back, but that’s to be expected. Kevin’s going to be fine. Work out the kinks and he’ll be better next week.”