Join Sports Radio 610’s Own Triple Treat During Their Winning Wednesdays

August 10, 2017 11:58 AM

Every Wednesday is a winning Wednesday on SportsRadio 610 with Sam’s Boat Sports Bar and Grill!  All season long The Triple Threat will be at Sam’s Boat locations across town broadcasting live with your chance to win great prizes from SportsRadio 610!  Join us Sean, Rich and Ted August 16th at the Sam’s Boat Sports Bar and Grill on Richmond at Chimney Rock from 2-6 pm. (5720 Richmond Ave 77057)

Stay tuned for the next Sam’s Boat Sports Bar and Grill location. We will be alternating between their Cypress, Conroe, Richmond and Seabrook locations.

Sam’s Boat Cypress
9955 Barker Cypress Rd #100
Cypress, TX 77433

Sam’s Boat Lake Conroe
15250 Hwy 105 West, #150
Montgomery, Texas 77356

Sam’s Boat Richmond
5720 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057

Sam’s Boat Seabrook
3101 NASA Road 1
Building B
Seabrook, TX 77586

Join us as we celebrate Winning Wednesdays the Sports Radio way!

 

