Heel Turn Podcast Episode 2 – August 10th, 2017

August 10, 2017 4:27 PM By Brian McDonald
Every week Kyle King and Brian McDonald recap and react to the WWE. This week they break down the best and worst moments of RAW and SmackDown including Miz TV, Strowman vs. Reigns, master heel work by Kevin Owens, why jobber matches work, and more.

We’re sorry for the buzzing sound, had some equipment malfunction.

What do you think happens to microphones that buzz? Do you know what happens when bad microphones mess up the audio glory of the Heel Turn podcast? Do you? Buzzing microphone…YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!

 

