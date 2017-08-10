Bets of In The Loop 8-10-17

August 10, 2017 3:23 PM By Chris Jones
Filed Under: 610, Bill O'Brien, cbs houston, Football, houston, Houston Texans, interview, john lopez, lopez, MaD Radio, NFL, podcast, radio, Sports, sports radio, Sports Talk Houston, sportsradio, sportsradio 610, Texans

John and Cody talks to 3x Pro Bowler Tiki Barber joins and he give his thoughts on Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

 

John and Cody give their thoughts on Deshaun Watson first preseaon game.

 

John and Cody discussed on who looked better between Watson and Savage.

 

John and Cody talks to Derrick Klassen about Deshaun Watson performance against the Panthers.

 

John and Cody give their thoughts on the In The Loop watch list of players from last nights game.

 

John and Cody did a what’s trending Texans Edition.

More from Chris Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen