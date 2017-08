Bob Tallman’s Pasture Pool Golf Classic is a charity event you don’t want to miss. He is working hard to raise money for the University of Texas MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital. The tournament will take place on Monday, October 16th, 2017 at the Black Hawk Country Club in Richmond, Texas. If you would like to join this cause, the entry fee is $400. For more information on the event click here

Hope to see you there!