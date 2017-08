Chicago (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros have been mired in a slump, although their 30-games above .500 record wouldn’t show it, they are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Maybe a spark of energy will be just what the team ordered.

All-Star center fielder George Springer was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday after recovering from a quad injury.

Springer should give them a boost with his 27 home runs and .310 batting average as he will hit first against the White Sox in Chicago.