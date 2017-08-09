Deshaun Watson Impresses As Texans Fall 27-17 To Panthers

Charlotte, NC (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans 2017 first round pick Deshaun Watson looked strong at moments in his NFL debut as the Texans lost 27-17 to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Watson got the lion’s share of the playing time for the Texans as Tom Savage left after just three series. Watson played into the 4th quarter before giving way to Brandon Weeden. Watson finished 15-25 for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran for 24 yards including a 15-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

Watson wasn’t perfect, missing a few open wide receivers, but looked poised in the pocket and comfortable on the field for the Texans.

Savage, the named starter for the Texans went 9/11 for 69 yards and no scores, but he did go 8-8 on his final drive which led to an Alfred Blue touchdown run in the first quarter.

Three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt was back on the field for the Texans after missing the final 13 weeks and the playoffs with a back injury last year. Watt only played a few plays but he seemed to be moving comfortably, chasing down a play 20-yards down field and pressuring David Anderson, the Panthers quarterback, on one play.

Rookie running back D’Onta Foreman showed well in his first NFL action, rushing for 76-yards on 9 carries for the Texans including a 41-yard run in the 4th quarter.

The Panthers were able to get on the scoreboard first with a 23-yard pass from David Anderson to Kelvin Benjamin who jumped over Jonathan Joseph for the score. The Texans were able to answer back on Savage’s final drive with the Alfred Blue 16-yard rush.

In the second quarter, the Panthers added on with a Joe Webb 50-yard pass to Damiere Byrd and a Graham Gano 45-yard field goal.

Watson was able to lead the Texans to a field goal before halftime to make the score 17-10.

The Panthers would add a touchdown pass to Byrd to kick off the 3rd quarter and take a 24-10 lead. The 11th overall pick in the draft stayed in for the Texans after the half and was able to take his first possession of the second half for a 75-yard drive he capped off with his touchdown run.

Watson stayed in the game for a few more drives, but couldn’t muster any more scores for the Texans.

Brandon Weeden came in for Watson with just over five minutes left in the 4th quarter. He went 4-9 for 38 yards on the night.