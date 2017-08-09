David Quessenberry Returns To Action After Battle With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Charlotte, NC (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans saw a victory on Wednesday Night despite losing to the Carolina Panthers 27-17. Offensive lineman David Quessenberry got on the field for the first time since the 2013 preseason.

“That was special,” said Quessenberry after the game. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a long fight. Even to just be back on that field tonight was special. To play, and play pretty well was beautiful.”

Quessenberry was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during that time and has battled back for the last three plus years to get back where he could play again.

“I was nervous for about three days leading up to this,” continued Quessenberry. “It was probably the most nervous for a football game I’ve been in my life. Before the game I got really emotional. I saw my family down there on the sideline. But once the first play started, it was back to football.”

“That’s by far the biggest story of the day,” said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. “That’s hands down such a cool story. The guy’s a warrior. He’s a fighter. He’s an inspiration to all of us. And I think D.Q. deserves every bit of headline and every bit of praise because he’s a hell of a player, a hell of a guy, and we couldn’t be more proud to have him on our team.”

“To come from where he’s come from, it’s just incredible that he just played an NFL football game,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. “You just think about that. All that he’s been through. How special he is to this organization. To go out there and play in an NFL game is a big deal.”

The 6th round draft pick showed promise in his rookie camp and is now listed behind Xavier Su’a-Filo on the Texans depth chart. He looks like he has a good chance at the Texans 53-Man roster.