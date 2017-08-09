Best of In The Loop 8-9-17

August 9, 2017 1:38 PM By Chris Jones
John and Cody give their expectations for the Texans 1st preseason game against the Panthers.

 

John and Cody give their prediction on how much Watson will play tonight vs the Panthers.

 

John and Cody discuss the QB competiton for the Texans.

 

John and Cody talk “What’s Trending”

 

John and Cody discuss Dallas Keuchel recent struggles.

 

John and Cody give their “Optimistic Pessimistic Realistic” on various topics.

 

John and Cody talk with Jerrod Johnson about Texans up and coming game against the Panthers.

