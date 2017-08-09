Astros Players To Wear Nicknames, Columbia Blue Hat For “Players Weekend”

The weekend of August 25-27 the Houston Astros and the rest of Major League Baseball will participate in “Players Weekend” when the teams will debut new looks, and the players will be able to wear nicknames on the back of their uniforms instead of their typical surnames.

The Astros will wear an orange jersey with blue sleeves and a Columbia blue hat when they play the Angels in Anaheim that weekend. This will be the only time the Astros will wear the jerseys this year. They also will allow the players more flexibility in their accouterments, like cleats, gloves, wristbands and arm sleeves.

The nicknames have been chosen by the players. You’ll see “Tuve,” “Ivan,” “A-Breg,” and “Red Dawg” on the field as well as many others. Here are some of the Astros nicknames you’ll see.

• Altuve: “TUVE”

• Devenski: “DEVO THE DRAGON”

• Carlos Beltran: “IVAN”

• Ken Giles: “100 MILES GILES”

• Alex Bregman: “A-BREG”

• Jake Marisnick: “BIG FUDGE”

• Marwin Gonzalez: “MARGO”

• Collin McHugh: “SNAP DRAGON 2”

• Josh Reddick: “RED DAWG”

• Yuli Gurriel: “EL YULI”

Tuve

Bill

Snap Dragon 1 & 2

Red Dawg Just some of the nicknames we'll be sporting for #PlayersWeekend August 25-27: https://t.co/b4LqQjJ8KB pic.twitter.com/fENH7R1Rs8 — Houston Astros (@astros) August 9, 2017

Dallas Keuchel and George Springer don’t have nicknames on their jersey, and that is perhaps because everyone just calls them Keuchel and Springer.

Here is how the rest of the league will look for the weekend.

Here's a look at all the cap and jersey combinations for Players Weekend. Read post for lots of details, more pics: https://t.co/McHoLiFedQ pic.twitter.com/dzi7BhOvCC — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 9, 2017

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off for charity and you can purchase your Players Weekend Jersey and hat on MLB.com.