The Best of The Triple Threat 08-08-17

August 8, 2017 5:54 PM By Ted Johnson
Rich and Ted talk about the Houston Texans upcoming pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers, and what they’re most excited to see.

 

Rich and Ted talk about the Houston Astros, the health of their pitching staff, and how likely trading for Tigers ace Justin Verlander might be.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Rich and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included, a bride who pulled a gun on the groom, from her wedding dress.

 

Rich and Ted play Six Words To with surprising places listeners have found to meet attractive men and women.

 

Rich and Ted talk with coordinating producer for NFL Films & showhead of Hard Knocks, Ken Rodgers, about the debut episode of the new season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

