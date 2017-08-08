The Best Of Mad Radio 8-8

Today on Mad Radio: Does Tom Savage have it? What’s Duane Brown rooting for when he watched the Texans preseason opener? Why the Astros need to acquire Verlander, Jay Cutler hasn’t lost a beat at the podium and more.

Mike Meltser was greeted in the pre-show meeting with Landry Locker’s complaints about Tom Savage. Mike and Seth react and discuss Savage’s status heading into the preseason opener and what Duane Brown will be thinking watching the game from home.

Nick Martin looks like he’s ready to start for the Texans and what things does Tom Savage have going for him besides his knowledge of Bill O’Brien’s system.

Mike and Set react to Bill O’Brien’s comments on the quarterbacks heading into Wednesday night’s game, Dallas Keuchel’s start tonight and more.

Mike Meltser says that the Astros need to correct their deadline failures by bringing in Justin Verlander even if it’s expensive.

Mike Meltser had an awkward on-air moment on the show, which of course, the guys revisit. Plus, Jay Cutler didn’t disappoint in his first press conference with the Miami Dolphins.

Mike and Seth are bieng accused of cursing Texans players, which might actually be a valid claim. Plus, Mad Radio is confused by how Brock Osweiler is being handled in Cleveland.

A national analyst says that Deshaun Watson is a popular fantasy football pick despite not being the current Texans starting quarterback and that he shouldn’t be drafted. Plus, Mike and Seth reflect on when Hard Knocks used to be a good show.