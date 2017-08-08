The Best of Gallant At Night 8-8

August 8, 2017 11:13 PM

Paul shares what he wants to see most during the Texans’ first preseason game Wednesday.

Paul responds to callers’ issues with Texans left tackle Duane Brown’s holdout.

Given the recent national climate, Paul wants to know what’s on Houston sports fans’ wishlists before the world comes to an end.

In the Nightly News: LeBron pettiness, a Family Matters debate and more.

Paul reacts to Astros star pitcher Dallas Keuchel’s abysmal performance vs the White Sox Tuesday night.

Taylor Swift sues a butt-grabber for $1, a pretentious boyfriend defends his plus-sized girl and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 8-5 loss vs the White Sox, an athlete’s righteous rant against the NCAA and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

