Best of In The Loop 8-8-17

August 8, 2017 1:26 PM By Chris Jones
Filed Under: 610, Astros, Bill O'Brien, cbs houston, Football, houston, Houston Texans, interview, john lopez, John McClain, lopez, MLB, NFL, Paul Gallant, podcast, radio, Sports, sports radio, sports radio 610, Sports Talk Houston, sportsradio

John and Cody discuss Paul Gallant article on Sportsradio.com on his hopes for Texans.

 

John and Cody discuss Bill O’Brien’s comments on Nick Martin.

 

In What’s Trending, John and Cody discuss todays date..8-8 and what it means, HBO’s Hard Knocks with Jamis Winston and the Buccaneers, and Cody finds out why Big Ben blocked him on twitter.

 

John and Cody talk with John McClain on Texans Training Camp and the up and coming game against the Carolina Panthers.

 

John and Cody discuss Andrew Luck shoulder injury.

 

David Letterman signed on with Netflix to do 6 interviews. If you had to do 3 interviews, who would you sit down with and interview?

 

 

 

More from Chris Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen