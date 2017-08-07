Who Will Be The Texans Week 1 Starter At Quarterback

Who will start for the Houston Texans Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars? It’s a question that the Houston Texans answer simply: Tom Savage. But, that answer might change at some point this pre-season. With Deshaun Watson drafted in the first round, the successor to the 4th year quarterback is already in house. We asked all of our jocks to put a number on who they think will start for the Texans in Week 1 of the regular season.

Each jock gave us their pick from 1-10 for either Watson or Savage based on who right now (August 7th) they think will start Week 1 of the regular season for the Texans. We figured out an average of their picks and that is who is favored to start.

Here are the results for August 7th (S=Savage – W=Watson)

Week Seth Mike Cody John Sean Rich Ted Paul AVG Pre – 1 S5 S6 S4 W7 W2 W9 S7 S6 S1.25

Right now Tom Savage is slightly favored by our jocks to start Week 1 of the Texans regular season. We’ll see where that number is for them after Wednesday’s Preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.