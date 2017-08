Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Former Houston Texans and New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork officially announced his retirement on Twitter on Monday.

In the video Wilfork literally, hangs up his cleats and grabs BBQ tongs. The retirement announcement also corresponded with a “Wilfork Tailgate” on September 7th in New England.

Wilfork played 11 seasons in New England and two in Houston before deciding to hang it up. Now we’re just waiting for that Wilfork BBQ Joint to open up in Houston.