The Best of The Triple Threat 08-07-17

Sean and Ted discuss how much J.J. Watt should play in the Texans first pre-season game against Carolina, and how Bill O’Brien should split reps for the quarterbacks.

Sean and Ted discuss the Miami Dolphins decision to sign Jay Cutler, and if that move made their team any better.

Sean and Ted discuss what they want to see from the Texans defense during their first pre-season game at Carolina.

Sean and Ted talk about what they most want to see from the Texans’ offensive players during their first pre-season game at Carolina.

Sean and Ted discuss the Astros late game rally to beat the Blue Jays from the day before, and rumors about trading for Justin Verlander after he cleared waivers.