The Best of Gallant At Night 8-7

August 7, 2017 11:34 PM

Paul reacts to Bill O’Brien stating every capable Texans player will play the first preseason game and player expectations.

Paul thinks the Astros’ 9th inning comeback win vs the Blue Jays Sunday isn’t as meaningful as some may think.

An extended version of Nerd It Up as Paul and listeners react to the thrilling Season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

In the Nightly News: Jay Cutler has a job, Vince Wilfork retires and more.

Paul confesses his weekend sins in the Weekend Confessional.

In the Late Night Snack: A former popstar blames something else for his troubles, a weird Chinese restaurant promotion and more.

Hot Take Harry has something to say about Chris Paul and James Harden’s performance during a Drew League game in the Last Call.

 

More from B-Straw & Pauly-G Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen