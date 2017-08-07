Texans Cut Former SFA QB Zach Conque

August 7, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Houston Texans, training camp

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans took a shot with signing undrafted free agent Zach Conque.  The quarterback at Stephen F. Austin was trying to transition to tight end for the Texans, but it wasn’t working out.

In a corresponding move, the Texans signed Terry Poole an offensive tackle entering his third year in the NFL.

The 6’6″ 240lb tight end was at best 4th on the Texans depth chart behind Ryan Griffin, C.J. Fiedorowicz and Stephen Anderson who all played well last year for the Texans.

