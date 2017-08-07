Houston Dynamo Sign Swiss Defender Philippe Senderos

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Dynamo have signed Swiss defender Philippe Senderos the club announced on Monday. Senderious will join the Dynamo once he receives his Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

The 32-year-old is a veteran with the Swiss national team, appearing in three World Cups (2006, 2010 & 2014).

“Philippe Senderos will be a welcomed addition to our team. His extensive experience, leadership qualities, and ability to organize and communicate will complement our already talented group of defenders as we enter the final third of the season,” said Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “With this signing, along with the quality of our current group, we are confident that we have a very deep roster with players at every position who have the ability to step in at any moment to contribute the success of our team.”

Senderos has played professionally in five countries in Europe including with Arsenal in the English Premier League and A.C. Milan in Serie A.

The defender speaks six languages – English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Serbian.