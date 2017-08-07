Cleveland (CBS HOUSTON) – Former Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler will start for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. The Browns traded for Brock Osweiler from the Texans this March, also receiving the Texans 2018 2nd round pick in exchange for taking a large portion of Osweiler’s contract.

Osweiler was 8-6 for the Texans in 2016 but had a lot of trouble performing to the standard that the team wanted and after just one year was shipped out to Cleveland.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson released a statement Monday as to why Osweiler was named the starter heading into the preseason.

Hue Jackson on starting Brock Osweiler this Thursday: pic.twitter.com/Gq2XrLS7NA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2017

“Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance,” Jackson says in the statement. Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer are the other two quarterbacks vying for the starting job in Cleveland.