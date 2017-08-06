The Astros Come From Behind To Beat The Blue Jays 7-6

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – With either a win or a loss the Houston Astros would have walked away from this seven-game home stand with a sour taste their mouths.

But a walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Sunday afternoon leaves the Astros with something to smile about, taking the three-game series.

Trailing 6-3 heading into the ninth inning the Astros would score four times off Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

The inning started off with a Jose Altuve single, and Josh Reddick would follow getting called out on strikes, he’d end up getting tossed.

Following the ejection, the Astros followed with two straight singles.

Carlos Beltran would ground into a fielders choice scoring the team’s first run, and Alex Bergman followed with a triple to clear the bases.

With a tied game, and Bergman on third base, Juan Centeno blooped a single over first base, to seal the comeback.