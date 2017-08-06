Evaluation Is On Bill O’Brien’s Mind Wednesday

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – This Wednesday the preseason will kick off for the Houston Texans as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

For that game, every healthy player, including defensive end J.J. Watt will take the field.

The score or getting the win in game one of the preseason matters very little.

While head coach Bill O’Brien is expecting his team to be ready to play and give effort, the opening game of the preseason will be about something different for the Texans.

Watt who is coming off two back surgeries last season will see his first game action in 11 months. He along with the rest of the starters on offense and defense will likely only be seeing a few series as they try and knock off the offseason rust.

Wednesday O’Brien, will not only be getting a glimpse at Watt, and the new-look offense, with Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson under center, but this will also be the first time Mike Vrabel will be leading the defense as the defensive coordinator.

“I’ll be evaluating a lot of things,” Bill O’Brien said of what he will be looking at during the Panthers game. “I’ll evaluate the conditioning, where we are conditioning-wise. I think we’re in good condition, but the game is different. I’ll be evaluating different things as far as the sideline communication with the coaches. How we’re communicating from the press box to the sideline and vice-versa.”

On top of all that, O’Brien still has to keep an on all the players that take the field, in just under a month, the Texans staff will have to cut the roster down to 53 players.

Name of the game is evolution and O’Brien has a lot of that to do on Wednesday.

After that game, the team will be rocketing towards the regular season with only five short weeks before the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one.

And between Wednesday and September 10th, the Texans have a lot to get taken care off.