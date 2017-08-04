The Best of The Triple Threat 08-04-17

August 4, 2017 5:52 PM By Sean Pendergast
Sean and Ted have noticed a difference in how Texans players are interacting with each other and the team bonding that has happened from taking training camp on the road to West Virginia.

 

Sean and Ted talk with Texans second-year defensive linemen D.J. Reader.

 

Sean and Ted discuss which players towards the end of the Texans roster they feel better about, and worse about after watching a week of training camp live in West Virginia.

 

Sean and Ted talk about the Astros bullpen costing them another game, and play audio from manager A.J. Hinch on his thoughts about the situation.

 

Listen