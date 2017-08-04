The Best Of Mad Radio 8-4

Today on Mad Radio: The top-five Houston athlete commercials of all time, the Hopkins-Savage love fest, a crazy Savage trade proposal by Landry, Anquan Boldin as a Texan, the Astros post-All Star break struggles continue and much more.

Mike and Seth discuss the Astros third straight loss, banged-up roster, the current outlook of Tom Savage and how many people truly believe in the fourth-year quarterback.

Mike and Seth discuss the praise Tom Savage is getting from DeAndre Hopkins and the possibility of signing Anquan Boldin, or another receiver, to fill-in for the injured Will Fuller.

Landry Locker says that he would trade Tom Savage to Miami right now and do what the Eagles did with Sam Bradford last year and hand the keys to the franchise to Deshaun Watson the same way Philly did with Carson Wentz. However, he also acknowledges that Savage doesn’t have a ton of value and just wants Watson starting. Mike and Seth discuss this along with the chaos in Miami with the Dolphins.

Seth defends his Mad Radio Worst Take Of The Week, Ted Johnson says there will be a surprise starter on thje Texans defense and Bill O’Brien tries to keephis cool with a kid reporter.

Mad Radio unveils the top-five best commercials of All Tim that feature a Houston athlete.