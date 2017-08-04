The Best of Gallant At Night 8-4

August 4, 2017 11:38 PM

The Texans release their first depth chart of the season and Hot Take Harry has a few things to say about it.

Paul reacts to the mythical Deshaun Watson tales from his former coach.

In the Nightly News: Tom Brady’s concussions are his business, someone else got a job before Kaepernick and more.

Paul brings his two consultants back to examine potential Bro Code violations in Bro Court.

In the Late Night Snack: A man banned from beaches for seeking “sugar babies” and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ dominating win over the Blue Jays Friday night.

In the Last Call: Paul sounds off on Billy Barnwell, Karate Kid and more.

