The Astros Pound The Blue Jays 16-7

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – No Jose Altuve, no problem it turns out.

Friday night The Houston Astros rested Altuve to start the three-game home stand with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Instead of packing it in, down an all-star second baseman, Carlos Correa and George Springer, for the first time all season, the scrappy Astros beat the Blues 16-7.

Early and often the Astros scored Friday night, as they had 18 total hits, scoring in six different innings.

In the first inning, Yuli Gurriel got the scoring parade started when he launched a two run homer to center field.

Gurriel wouldn’t be finished Friday night, in the fourth inning, he’d walk and score during the team’s nine run inning in which they sent 15 batters to the plate.

Gurriel on the night would finish with three hits and three RBI’s.

While Gurriel started the scoring off for the Astros, Tyler White would end up having the best night at the plate finishing with four hits in five at-bats, a triple shy of a cycle, but he did have two home runs while driving in five.