Dynamo Head To Salt Lake

August 4, 2017 5:10 PM By Jeremy Branham
Filed Under: Jeff Cassar, Juan David Cabezas, Mauro Manotas, Mike Petke
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 08: DaMarcus Beasley #7 of Houston Dynamo scores a second half goal past two San Jose Earthquakes defenders during their game at BBVA Compass Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Houston (CBS Houston) – As the push for the playoffs continue, the Dynamo look to increase their lead against Real Salt Lake in Utah.

Coming off just their third home draw of the season, the Dynamo (9-7-6, 33 points) are in third place in a congested Western Conference. Houston is just three points behind first place Sporting Kansas City, but only four ahead of seventh place San Jose, and eight ahead of eighth play Real Salt Lake.

Last week, for just the third time in eleven home matches, the Dynamo didn’t win. Instead a 2-2 road draw for the Dynamo saw goals from Mauro Manotas and the first in the career of Juan David Cabezas.

While undefeated at home, the Dynamo sport a 1-7-3 road record, but their form has picked up away from home over the last couple of months.

Saturday they face a rejuvenated Real Salt Lake (7-12-4, 25 points) squad that is unbeaten in their last four, and didn’t lose in July. Back-to-back home draws against Columbus and Sporting Kansas City followed two road wins, first against the LA Galaxy and then in Portland.

It’s been a volatile season for Real Salt Lake in which their head coach, Mike Petke was fired three matches into the season. Jeff Cassar was named the interim, and while turbulent early in his tenure, he’s righted the ship as they’ve not lost since June 30th.

Saturday’s match will be the second, and last, time these two clubs play this season. On May 31st, the Dynamo faced Real Salt Lake in their second leg of a two match in one week road swing, and the Dynamo took advantage winning 5-1.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with an 8:30 p.m. pregame show on Sports Radio 610.

More from Jeremy Branham
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen