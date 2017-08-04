Dynamo Head To Salt Lake

Houston (CBS Houston) – As the push for the playoffs continue, the Dynamo look to increase their lead against Real Salt Lake in Utah.

Coming off just their third home draw of the season, the Dynamo (9-7-6, 33 points) are in third place in a congested Western Conference. Houston is just three points behind first place Sporting Kansas City, but only four ahead of seventh place San Jose, and eight ahead of eighth play Real Salt Lake.

Last week, for just the third time in eleven home matches, the Dynamo didn’t win. Instead a 2-2 road draw for the Dynamo saw goals from Mauro Manotas and the first in the career of Juan David Cabezas.

While undefeated at home, the Dynamo sport a 1-7-3 road record, but their form has picked up away from home over the last couple of months.

Saturday they face a rejuvenated Real Salt Lake (7-12-4, 25 points) squad that is unbeaten in their last four, and didn’t lose in July. Back-to-back home draws against Columbus and Sporting Kansas City followed two road wins, first against the LA Galaxy and then in Portland.

It’s been a volatile season for Real Salt Lake in which their head coach, Mike Petke was fired three matches into the season. Jeff Cassar was named the interim, and while turbulent early in his tenure, he’s righted the ship as they’ve not lost since June 30th.

Saturday’s match will be the second, and last, time these two clubs play this season. On May 31st, the Dynamo faced Real Salt Lake in their second leg of a two match in one week road swing, and the Dynamo took advantage winning 5-1.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with an 8:30 p.m. pregame show on Sports Radio 610.