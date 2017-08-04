Astros Call Up J.D. Davis, Still Likely One More Move.

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – 24-year-old J.D. Davis is reportedly getting the call up to the big leagues.

Sources confirm the Astros are calling up infielder J.D. Davis from Triple A. @RobertMurrayFRS first reported. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) August 5, 2017

Davis, the Houston Astros 14th best prospect, per MLB pipeline will be coming up to take A.J. Reed’s roster spot.

Source: A.J. Reed optioned back to Fresno.

Also, can confirm J.D. Davis coming up — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 5, 2017

Davis, this season has split time between double-A and triple-A and is batting .281 over to go with 25 home runs.

Davis was drafted by the Astros in the third round of the 2014 draft and just made his triple-A debut for the Fresno Grizzlies, 15 games ago.

In his last 10 games, he’s batting .286 with four home runs and 15 RBI’s.

Reed in two games for the Astros since being recalled from Fresno was hitless in six at-bats.

The Astros will likely still have another move to make before Saturday’s game, as it was learned following Friday’s game catcher Evan Gattis had suffered a concussion in Thursday’s game.

Juan Centeno has been with the Astros already this season earlier in the year when Brian McCann went on the DL, during his time in Houston he did impress in two games, he had three hits and two home runs.

Centeno for the Grizzlies is batting .323 on the season.