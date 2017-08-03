The Best Of Mad Radio 8-3

Today on Mad Radio:

Mike and Seth discuss the news of Will Fuller’s injury yesterday in practice and the impact is has on the Texans offense, the quarterbacks and more.

Mike and Seth react to Will Fuller’s injury and the reaction that the national media is having following the news. Plus, Ted Johnson says that regardless of what Bill O’Brien is saying there is a QB competition going on in West Virginia between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

There are strange reports emerging about why the Astros didn’t make a move at the deadline and if these reports are true then what should be made of them? Mike and Seth discuss the reports and the failure to land a significant piece down the stretch.

8-3 Headlines: Will Fuller’s injury, more praise of Watson from O’Brien, Keuchel takes a rare L, 30 sacks in a season and Deadline Whine Watch. Mad Radio discusses.

Jadeveon Clowney is a lover, not a fighter and JJ Watt discusses throwing a teammate under the bus and causing a stir. Two of the most entertaining Texans speak and our own Ted Johnson discusses what he’s seeing in West Virginia.

People are starting to believe that Deshaun Watson will be the Week 1 starter for the Texans, not just nationally, but locally. Mike and Seth discuss the latest on Watson and Jerrod Johnson discusses why he thinks Watson is the guy, not Tom Savage.