BREAKING: TEXANS WR WILL FULLER BREAKS COLLARBONE, OUT 2-3 MONTHS

The Best of Gallant At Night 8-3

August 3, 2017 11:20 PM

Bill O’Brien didn’t talk about the QBs at training camp Thursday and Hot Take Harry thinks that could only mean one thing.

In the Nightly News: The Texans pick up a new piece, Ryan Tannehill goes down, a divine entity turned 40 and more.

Paul reacts to Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s comments on important second year players at training camp Thursday.

In the Late Night Snack: A guy gets caught going to happy town during The Emoji Movie, new dong bag technology and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros falling to the Rays Thursday night and the team’s recent struggles.

