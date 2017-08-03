Texans Wideouts Look to Step Up with Fuller Out

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – With Texans second-year wide-out Will Fuller down to a collarbone injury suffered in a padded practice on Wednesday, the Texans will be looking through the depth chart for potential gap-fillers with Fuller expected to be out at least two months.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has dealt with a heavy dose of injuries to key contributors during his previous three seasons has always made an effort to look past the injury and for other players to use it as an opportunity to contribute.

“Any time you lose a player for a little bit here – the caliber of (Fuller) – it’s something the next guy’s got to step up,” O”Brien said after Thursday’s practice at the Greenbrier. That’s the NFL. I mean, that’s training camp. Injuries happen, next guy, next man up. Will (Fuller) will be back. It’s a not a season-ending injury. He’ll be back in Houston rehabbing. He’ll be back as soon as he can.”

With Fuller out for a considerable amount of time fellow second-year receiver Braxton Miller will be among those looking to pick up the slack in his absence. Miller can empathize with Fuller as he had a similar injury.

“I’ve been through the same situation when I was in college – messed up my shoulder,” Miller said. “It’s just one of the things that happens with football. I’m here for him. He texted me this morning, I texted him back. That was my roommate, so I’m there for him.”

Wendall Williams, Jaelen Strong are among the other Texans that may also have an opportunity to increase their workload as the preseason begins next week against the Carolina Panthers. O’Brien isn’t expecting any one player to step up, but rather the rest of the receiver room.

“I want everybody to step up,” O’Brien said. “I want everybody to come out here and play, play well, do as good a job as they can do and really just play to the best of their ability. Going back to injuries, injuries happen. It’s football.”

