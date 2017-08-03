Camp Confidential: Ted’s Notes – No Pads And The Surprise Starter

[EDITOR’S NOTES: TED JOHNSON AND SEAN PENDERGAST ARE IN WEST VIRGINIA AT TEXANS TRAINING CAMP ALL WEEK. WE CAN’T READ THEIR HAND WRITING SO WE’VE ASKED THEM TO SEND US THEIR NOTES VIA VOICE RECORDINGS. THIS IS THE CAMP CONFIDENTIAL FROM TED JOHNSON FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD]

>>> No pads at practice today, so a light practice for Bill O’Brien’s team Thursday.

>>> The depth at the middle linebacker spot is incredible. As well as the D-line. Christian Covington and D.J. Reader are doing a very good job. Reader looks like a veteran with his swagger, in only his second year.

>>> Another solid day by Deshaun Watson. Had some poor passes he wishes he could have back but did hit the soft spot on multiple throws, which is great to see. Sometimes he doesn’t pull the trigger quick enough and he’s forced to scramble. Sometimes looks like he’s not comfortable trusting the receiver and just throwing the ball. A lot of broken plays today.

>>> Corey Moore looks like he’s put some weight on and is very physical out there. Been impressive so far at camp.

>>> Devon Street would look great and then drop a pass. Then he’d do the same again. He won’t make this team if he keeps dropping the ball.

>>> Eddie Pleasant could be a surprise starter for this team. He has been really impressive and is very good at blitzing which could be a weapon for the defense.

>>> Mike Vrabel has endless energy and it’s awesome. The players feed off it when he’s screaming and jacking everyone up.

>>> Doesn’t seem like there is a lot of confidence with Jaelen Strong. A pivotal year for Strong in his 3rd year.

>>> The camp feels more relaxed with the team isolated at the Greenbrier. Feels like all the distractions are gone and the guys are enjoying the bonds they are forming. That is great for the football team. If you like the guy next to you, respect the guy next to you, you are going to play harder for the guy next to you.