Bullpen Fails The Astros Again in 5-3 Loss To The Rays

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The bullpen has not been the best thing about the Houston Astros since the all-star break.

In 19 games since the midsummer classic, the Astros bullpen has racked up an ERA over six making them the worst in the major leagues.

Part of that is the team is dealing with injuries, Will Harris has been on the DL twice since mid-July, and the other part of the problem is over use, only nine times during this stretch has a starter made it into the 6th inning.

Wednesday while Collin McHugh would make it through six innings, the bullpen still would haunt the Astros.

Leading 3-2 heading into the seventh inning, manager A.J Hinch turned to the bullpen to get the final nine outs. Instead, newly acquired Francisco Liriano allowed two base runners, and Chris Devenski would come in to try and get out of the jam, but after an error by Alex Bregman and double down the line, the Rays would go up 5-3.

The Astros tried to get back into the game, but solid defense by the Rays shut them down.

With two outs in the seventh, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were both in scoring position after a double steal put them on third and second respectively, but Yuli Gurriel would run into some hard luck when he’d line out to right field ending the inning.