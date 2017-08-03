Altuve & Gurriel Win Player And Rookie Of The Month Awards

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros had two players awarded with Player of the Month awards on Wednesday. Second baseman Jose Altuve was named Player of the month and first baseman Yuli Gurriel named Rookie of the Month for July.

Altuve batted a historic .485 in 23 games in the month of July falling just short of becoming the 9th player to ever hit .500 in a month but was the fifth highest batting average in a month ever for an American League batter.

Gurriel led the American League rookies in hits (28), doubles (9) and RBI (20) in the month of July. This is the first career monthly award for Gurriel.

The two awards make five total monthly awards for the Astros this year. Lance McCullers Jr. was named the AL Pitcher of the Month for June, Carlos Correa was named the AL Player of the Month for June, and Dallas Keuchel was named the AL Pitcher of the Month for April. The Astros five monthly award winners are the most in MLB this season