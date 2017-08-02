VOTE/Watch: Mad Radio’s Best Houston Athlete Commercials

August 2, 2017 6:16 AM By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Clyde Drexler, Deshaun Watson, Dikembe Mutombo, hakeem olajuwon, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, JJ Watt, Nolan Ryan, Reid Ryan, Vince Wilfork

Houston athletes have been stars both locally and nationally for a long time. With stardom, comes endorsements. We compiled the best commercials we could find from Houston athletes like Hakeem, Nolan, J.J., Altuve, and Lima Time.  Watch each one and then vote for the Best Houston Athlete Commercial below!

 

Nolan and Reid Ryan Advil: 

Altuve 5-Hour Energy:

Hakeem vs Shaq Taco Bell:

Hakeem VISA w/Scottie Pippen:

Arian Foster and Marshawn Lynch Madden Commercial:

Houston Texans, Scauab’s Waiting:

1998 Rockets Team Up featuring Rudy T, Clyde, Hakeem and Brent Price:

Hakeem Say No To Drugs:

Mutombo NOT IN MY HOUSE! GEICO:

Correa, Biggio HEB Teaching Moments:

Correa, Biggio HEB Signals:

Brock Osweiler and Vince HEB Thanksgiving:

The Best Of JJ Watt:

Osweiler, JJ Watt HEB commercial:

Deshaun Watson Beats commercial:

Jose Lima Casa Ole:

 

 

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen