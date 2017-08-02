The Best Of Mad Radio 7-31

Today on Mad Radio: Dallas Keuchel sounds off, Deshaun Watson draws praise and gets national headlines, headline porn, Ray Lewis does what he does and more.

Bill O’Brien said Watson is further along than any rookie he has been around, but what does that really mean? Another host at the station says he’s ready to name Watson the starter after the quote and what he has seen, but what do Mike and Sethh make of it?

Mad Radio reacts to Dallas Keuchel’s candid comments about the Astros failure to land a significant piece during the MLB trade deadline.

Duane Brown is getting high praise from his peers during his holdout from Texans camp even on the national stage. Mad Radio reacts and discusses.

John McClain explains his comparison of Deshaun Watson to Warren Moon, the play of the quarterbacks thus far in camp and more.

Since the national media like to fabricate headlines (aka use headline porn) Landry Locker decides he’s going to do the same in the 7:30 edition of Headlines on Mad Radio.

Ray Lewis has some advice for Colin Kaepernick and decided the best way to give is was through a rambling selfie video. Mike and Seth react to the latest display of hot air from the future Hall Of Fame linebacker.