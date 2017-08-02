Clowney: I’ll Let Texans Coaches Decide What Position I Play

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) — Twitter and sports talk radio can have all the opinions they want about where Jadeveon Clowney should play for the Houston Texans this season.

He’s staying out of it.

“Coaches figure that out,” Clowney said after Tuesday’s training camp session at The Greenbrier. “I’m just out here to do whatever they want me to do, like I’ve been doing. I’ll let them deal with that.”

Clowney, 24, had a breakout season a year ago, logging career highs in sacks, tackles, forced fumbles and, most importantly, games played, earning his first-ever Pro Bowl bid, and delivering on the promise of a former No. 1 overall pick — all with JJ Watt lost for most of the season.

He did it largely playing 3-4 defensive end.

Clowney played 4-3 defensive end in college for South Carolina, and began his career at 3-4 outside linebacker, a more traditional pass rush position than playing down on the line, where he regularly took on double teams and had less space to work with.

With John Simon leaving in free agency, and with Clowney’s injury history, would it make sense to stand Clowney up again?

“That’s not our job to figure out,” Clowney said. “Just come out here and practice hard. You’re going to get the reps you deserve (based on how) you’re practicing. We’ve got a good group of guys out here right now, and everybody’s practicing hard and everybody’s looking good. So, we’ll let time tell.”

Clowney said he likes playing on the defensive line, and playing multiple positions for new defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.