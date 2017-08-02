Camp Confidential: Ted’s Notes: Fights, J.J. The Cyborg And Safety Will Be Fine

[EDITOR’S NOTES: TED JOHNSON AND SEAN PENDERGAST ARE IN WEST VIRGINIA AT TEXANS TRAINING CAMP ALL WEEK. WE CAN’T READ THEIR HAND WRITING SO WE’VE ASKED THEM TO SEND US THEIR NOTES VIA VOICE RECORDINGS. THIS IS THE CAMP CONFIDENTIAL FROM TED JOHNSON FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND]

>>> Will Fuller broke his collarbone on a really good pass from Tom Savage. He dropped the pass and fell to the ground and landed on his shoulder.

>>> DeAndre Hopkins dominated on an end zone throw that he went up and over the defender to catch a touchdown. Caught everything thrown his way.

>>> Impressed with Deshaun Watson again. Poised and confident. Knows where he wants to go with the football. Very efficient in the 2-minute offense. Moved the ball well and played against the first team defense and looked good against them.

>>> Brendan Scarlett is showing why the Texans let Jon Simon go. Similar skill set and could have more upside for the Texans.

>>> Marcus Gilchrest didn’t get out on the field again after being signed a few days ago.

>>> Zach Cunningham is still getting coached hard and he doesn’t mind it at all. That means that the coaches see something in him and they want to push him to be better.

>>> J.J. Watt was a dang cyborg out there. Incredible. Strength. Quickness. Energy.

>>> Eddie Pleasant, K.J. Dillon and Gilchrest will be able to fill the hole at the safety position. Safety will be just fine.

>>> Dylon Cole (#51) – Smart, Agile, Good Pass Rusher, Good Coverage Linebacker. Could contribute more than we think.

>>> Sio Moore also stood out today. A lot of energy and hype for Moore.

>>> Ryan Griffin is the stand out TE. Made a lot more plays today again in passing drills.

>>> Akeem Hunt will make this team. Hits the hole with confidence both out of the backfield and on kicks.

>>> Julie’n Davenport is still learning at this level. Has to work on his inside blocking, but looks okay.

>>> D.J. Reader is impressive with this defense. Could make an impact getting in the backfield.

>>> Kevin Johnson is on the cusp of being an All-Pro.

>>> Guys were getting testy out there and there were a few scuffles and fights on the field. Coach O’Brien made them all run a lap, but he ran with them.



