ASTROS TRADE FOR LIRIANO

The Best Of Mad Radio 8-1

August 1, 2017 8:52 AM By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, MaD Radio, OJ Simpson, Sports

Today on Mad Radio: The Astros don’t make a big move, Brian Cushing is acting like his old self at camp, the five worst Houston sports days of 2017 and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Astros lack of activity after the MLB trade deadline ends without a significant move.

Some thought Brian Cushing might not be on the 2017 Texans, but he’s at camp and he’s doing what he has always done, talking smack and getting physical.

Mad Radio looks at the state of the Astros following the quiet trade deadline, the big lead in the division and some banged-up key contributors.

Landry Locker lists the five worst days in Houston sports seven months into the year 2017.

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen