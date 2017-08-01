The Best Of Mad Radio 8-1

Texans Training Camp Battle Odds — Outside LinebackerI don’t think I’ m breaking any new ground by saying that the Texans’ front seven on defense has a chance to be one of the most fearsome units in all of the NFL this season. With J.J. Watt returning from injury and Jadeveon Clowney with another season of self-actuaization under his belt, this unit will be as fearsome as any in the league — a pack of crazed dogs for the new millennium!