Texans Sign Veteran Safety Marcus Gilchrist

August 1, 2017 12:28 PM

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans added two players on Tuesday including veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist to the roster. They also signed second-year wide receiver DeAndrew White as well.  In a

In a corresponding roster move, the Texans released wide receiver, Deante Gray.

Gilchrist is going into his eighth season in the NFL where he played the last two seasons for the New York Jets.  Safety is one of the positions the Texans are trying to find answers for in Training Camp.

 
